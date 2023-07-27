Lincoln National Corp Has $342,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,880. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

