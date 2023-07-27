Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after buying an additional 484,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. 755,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

