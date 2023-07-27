Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 2.28% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:FDEV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

