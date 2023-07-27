GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. 4,243,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,484. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

