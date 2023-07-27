Lincoln National Corp Has $350,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,642 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 475.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,382,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,829,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,795 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 3,302,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

