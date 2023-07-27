1,645 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.50. 1,906,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

