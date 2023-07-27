Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.64. 1,635,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,313. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.92.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile



AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

