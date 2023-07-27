Ieq Capital LLC Has $325,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $3,129,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.68. 2,004,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

