Lincoln National Corp Buys 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

MLM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.39. The stock had a trading volume of 525,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,792. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.