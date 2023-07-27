Ieq Capital LLC Buys 10,755 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,092 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $44,800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,039,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,770,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,976,855. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.