Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 190.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,121 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of SelectQuote worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 302,110.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,573,000 after purchasing an additional 140,708,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 387,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,929,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 300,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,336. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Weldon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Weldon bought 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at $195,081.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

