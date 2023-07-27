Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,722,000,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 927,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,594. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

