Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,841 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in PPL by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PPL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 3,992,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.