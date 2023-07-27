Ieq Capital LLC Buys 435 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Swiss RE Ltd. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after acquiring an additional 653,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12,130.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 419,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,128. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

