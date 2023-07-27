Ieq Capital LLC Sells 602 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after buying an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 1,394,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

