Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,791 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.35. 675,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,828. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average of $182.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.