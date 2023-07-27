Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 3,011,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 11,013,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,504,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

