CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CoStar Group by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after buying an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $7.42 on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. 6,479,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,204. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

