HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. 4,722,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,727,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.