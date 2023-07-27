Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,323. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

