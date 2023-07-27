Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,960,000.

Shares of DBMF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 152,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,824. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

