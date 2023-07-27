Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,030 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.82. The stock had a trading volume of 996,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

