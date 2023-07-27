Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Bankshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 1,351,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,062. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

