Lincoln National Corp Takes $308,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,532 shares of company stock worth $16,062,965. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Stock Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

NYSE SNA traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $269.00. 303,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,414. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.92.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

