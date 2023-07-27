Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.46. 246,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,438. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

