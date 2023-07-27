Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. 2,529,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

