Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,646. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,637,940 shares of company stock worth $107,317,408. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

