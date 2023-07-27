Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

