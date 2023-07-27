LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in LKQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

