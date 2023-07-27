Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,281. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.