Ieq Capital LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $168,438,000 after purchasing an additional 487,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.68.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.56. 1,432,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

