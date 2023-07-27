Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,039 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

