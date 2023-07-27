Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stake Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Grab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Grab by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 234,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 14,145,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,146,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

