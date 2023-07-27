Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,304. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.83.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $115,724.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,670 shares of company stock worth $341,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

