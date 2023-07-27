Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,231 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,660,000 after buying an additional 145,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $237,367,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.6 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.42. 356,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.67. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $389.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.