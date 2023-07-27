Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.80.

NYSE:DECK traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.31. 310,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,105. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.52 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

