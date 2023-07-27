Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.68. 2,890,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.50.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

