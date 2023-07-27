Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

EPAM traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $232.43. The company had a trading volume of 934,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.46.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

