Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $960,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

