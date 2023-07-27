Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 665,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

