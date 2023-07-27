Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 205,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,133. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

