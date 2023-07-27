Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 1,635,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,042. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.