Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 4,932,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,008. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

