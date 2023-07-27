Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,434 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $200.53. 878,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average of $199.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.