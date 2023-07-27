Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 294,335 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294,335 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.1 %

OII stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,556. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.