Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Picton Property Income Trading Down 1.9 %

Picton Property Income stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71.90 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 325,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,903. The firm has a market cap of £393.73 million, a P/E ratio of -449.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.30 ($1.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.36.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

About Picton Property Income

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £766 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.