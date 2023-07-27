Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Picton Property Income Trading Down 1.9 %
Picton Property Income stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71.90 ($0.92). The company had a trading volume of 325,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,903. The firm has a market cap of £393.73 million, a P/E ratio of -449.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.30 ($1.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.36.
About Picton Property Income
