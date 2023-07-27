RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares Dividend of €0.55

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.55 ($0.61) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

Shares of RHIM traded up GBX 190 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,060 ($39.24). 69,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,749. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($19.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,118 ($39.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,563.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,470.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

