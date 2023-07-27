Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
