Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXTGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

