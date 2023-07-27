WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $50.04.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.