WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

