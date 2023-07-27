RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

RPC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RPC has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RPC Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE RES traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. RPC has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

RES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

RPC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of RPC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after acquiring an additional 866,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 866,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

